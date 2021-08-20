Galaxy S22 Ultra may not offer any zoom camera upgrades over the S21

With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung introduced a new Ultra model in the Galaxy S lineup which sits above the regular and Plus models and packs the most advanced hardware that Samsung can fit in a traditional form factor. What sets apart the Galaxy Ultra model from the rest of the Galaxy S lineup is the camera performance. For example, this year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra came with an impressive camera setup comprising a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter, and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra offered significantly better zoom performance than its predecessor, it looks like we might not see any drastic upgrades in this area on Samsung’s next top model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come equipped with similar zoom cameras as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As per the publication, the phone will have a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens. The zoom capability of the second camera is unknown but it could very well be the same (3x optical) as on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The leak didn’t reveal info about primary and ultra-wide shooters on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but a recent leak from @FrontTron claimed that the phone might retain the same 108MP and 12MP shooters.

S22 (Rainbow)

R=Base, G=Plus, B=Ultra Display (https://t.co/D3piZX1AkS)

R: 6.06″ LTPS

G: 6.55″ LTPS

B: 6.81″ LTPO Camera

No UPC in S22 Series

R/G: 50(w)+12(t)+12(uw)

B: 108(w)+12(t)+12(t)+12(uw)+https://t.co/4oglV6drjh Battery (estimate)

R: 3800

G: 4600

B: 5000 (1/2) — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) August 15, 2021

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra might not be getting any big camera upgrades this year, it looks like the regular and Plus variants might receive some notable improvements. As per GalaxyClub, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a 50MP primary shooter, a step up from the 12MP camera on the current models.