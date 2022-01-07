Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly reduce S Pen latency by three times

Slowly but surely, all the details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 series are being leaked ahead of the official launch. The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be the most interesting of the bunch, since it seems to be replacing the long-running Galaxy Note line, and details about the phone’s camera were leaked earlier this week. Now we have more information about the phone.

Zaryab Khan, also known by their YouTube channel XEETECHCARE, published a video on Friday with more supposed details about the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone’s S Pen will reportedly have an input delay of only 2.8 milliseconds. That’s a significant reduction from the 9ms latency on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

The main rear camera will reportedly be 108MP, with 12-bit HDR support — the first for a Samsung phone. None of the other cameras will support HDR, though. Khan also reaffirmed other recent leaks about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, such as the base model only shipping with 8GB RAM and 45W wired charging support.

This comes after many other leaks for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, including actual press renders that appeared in December, which revealed a very different design than the base Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The phone more closely resembles the Note 20 series, with a rectangular design, integrated S Pen slot, and no raised area on the back for the camera setup.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset (depending on the region). Samsung revealed in December that the Exynos 2022 would use AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture, which is used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards.

We shouldn’t have to wait much longer for the full reveal event, considering Samsung almost always announces new Galaxy S phones in the first few months of each year.