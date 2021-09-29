New Galaxy S22 Ultra renders showcase a split camera module

Last week, we got our first look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most premium phone in Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is widely rumored to be a spiritual successor to the beloved Galaxy Note series. And the leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra renders only fueled that notion further as they showcased a design that looked incredibly reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s overall design — from the centered hole punch to the curved sides and boxy form — looked very much like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, one thing definitely caught everyone’s attention: the peculiar P-shaped camera module. But it looks Samsung may not have finalized the design yet, as a fresh leak now shows the Galaxy S22 Ultra featuring a different camera module.

OnLeaks (Steve H.McFly) has published updated renders (via Android Authority) of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that depict the rear camera module split into two individual strips. The new renders come following IceUniverse comment about the Galaxy S22 Ultra having a slightly different camera module than the one shown in OnLeaks’ earlier renders. You can check out the new camera module (on the left) in the gallery attached below.

OnLeaks says after IceUniverse’s remarks, he reached out to his sources and was able to track down a Galaxy S22 Ultra prototype with a uniform body frame and the split camera module. It’s unclear at this point, which camera design Samsung has finalized for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Following @UniverseIce comments on my #GalaxyS22Ultra, I asked my sources to investigate.

Seems a prototype w/ uniform body frame indeed exist but I got no confirmation on the camera housing design.

Nonetheless, here two updated renders depicting these prospective differences. pic.twitter.com/14bNzFxqDP — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 26, 2021

What are your thoughts on the latest Galaxy S22 Ultra renders? Do you prefer the P-shaped camera module shown in the earlier renders or the split module in the above renders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.