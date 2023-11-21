Samsung Galaxy S23+ Get exclusive savings in the Samsung Shop app $150 $1000 Save $850 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ gets a special discount for customers who complete the purchase using the Samsung Shop mobile app. Click the link below, install the free app and enter your trade-in information to get the best deal we've seen on the popular Galaxy S23+ now! $150 at Samsung

With Black Friday almost here, we're seeing some amazing discounts on popular products like laptops, SSDs, Apple products, and more. But if you're looking to get yourself a great deal on one of the best smartphones of this year, the Galaxy S23+, you've come to the right place. While Samsung is offering some excellent promotions during its Black Friday sales event, it's also taking things a step further by delivering exclusive deals through its Shop Samsung app.

While you can still grab a $600 credit from the brand by trading in an eligible device on its website, you can now get an extra discount for a limited time, that drops the Galaxy S23+ to as low as $150 when purchasing through the Shop Samsung app. All you have to do is download the app to a current device, navigate to the Galaxy S23+ product page, choose your product, and then when you go to purchase, you should see an additional $250 discount applied at the check-out page.

When it comes to the Galaxy S23+, you're getting a top-end handset with a sleek design, beautiful AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and wonderful cameras. In addition, Samsung's packed this smartphone with impressive software features, making it one of the most complete handsets on the market. With that said, it doesn't come cheap, costing $1000 for the base model.

Luckily, this latest deal can bring down the price drastically, so long as you have a device to trade in and purchase it using the Shop Samsung app. So if you want to grab this exclusive discount, be sure to download the app to your device of choice and save big during this special Black Friday promotion.