Samsung will likely unveil its Galaxy S23 lineup early next year, but we’ve already started seeing leaks about the upcoming devices. We recently got an early look at the updated camera module design on the Galaxy S23 series courtesy of OnLeaks, and a certification listing of the Galaxy S23 has revealed that the device might still offer 25W wired fast charging support. Although Samsung might not offer any fast charging improvements on the device, a new leak claims the company will pack a bigger battery on the vanilla model.

According to noted leaker Digital Chat Station, Samsung will offer a bigger 3,900mAh battery on the base model in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The bigger battery could help the phone last a bit longer, but you shouldn’t expect its battery life to be significantly better than its predecessor.

The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S23 will pack a 6.1-inch FHD+ display like its predecessor, but it doesn’t reveal any other details. Previous leaks claim that the Galaxy S23 will measure roughly 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, making it slightly taller and wider than its predecessor. However, given that the phone will not pack a larger display, the larger battery will likely take up most of the additional volume.

We expect the Galaxy S23 to feature Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but we don’t have any confirmation from Samsung at the moment. Over the next few months, we’ll likely see several more leaks about the device, sharing details about its camera hardware, SoC, and other features. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

Do you think a 3,900mAh battery would be enough to help the Galaxy S23 last a full day of use on a single charge? Let us know in the comments section below.

