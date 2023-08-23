Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to be released in September, following the cancellation of the S22 FE due to the global chip shortage.

The S23 FE will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC.

It is expected to have a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera, along with a 10MP selfie camera. The device will have a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging and support wireless charging. It will run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 and have 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.

Samsung has long been rumored to launch the Galaxy S23 FE later this year, and a new leak has now seemingly revealed a possible release window. The S23 FE will be the successor to last year's S21 FE, and would resurrect the Fan Edition series after the company surprisingly canceled the S22 FE last year amid the global chip shortage. Multiple leaks have already revealed a few tidbits about upcoming device, and the latest report now suggests that we may not have to wait too long to get our hands on it.

In a post on X, the platform earlier known as Twitter, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the Galaxy S23 FE will be released in September. It seemingly confirms an earlier SamMobile report which suggested that the device could be launched in select markets in Q3, 2023 before getting a wider release in the subsequent quarters. While some early reports suggested that Samsung may have canceled the Galaxy S23 FE as well, the new leaks suggest that the device is very much in line for an imminent launch.

Brar today also confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming device. According to him, the S23 FE will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will apparently be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the market. Earlier reports also claimed that it could ship with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, but Brar didn't say anything about that in his latest post.

Imaging options on the Galaxy S23 FE could include a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera. On the front, it is expected to sport a 10MP selfie camera. The device is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging. It's also expected to support wireless charging, although the speed is not specified. The S23 FE is said to run Android 13 with One UI 5.1, and Samsung is expected to offer its industry-leading software support with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.