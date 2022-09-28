Early Galaxy S23 renders showcase an updated camera module design

Samsung will likely unveil its next-gen flagship smartphone lineup early next year. Although the company has not shared any details about the Galaxy S23 series so far, leaks about the new devices have already started cropping up. In the last few weeks, we’ve learned that the Galaxy S23 series could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs in more regions. In addition, we’ve seen certification listings for the base model revealing that it would still offer 25W wired fast charging support. Yesterday, we got our first look at the Galaxy S23 Plus, courtesy of OnLeaks. Now, the leaker has shared early renders of the vanilla model.

Leaked renders of the base model in the Galaxy S23 lineup reveal that it would look pretty much the same as the Galaxy S23 Plus, featuring an updated camera module design that resembles last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, a flat display with a centered hole punch cutout, and rounded edges.

And now comes your very first and very early look at the vanilla #Samsung #GalaxyS23! (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad On behalf of @digitindia 👉🏻 https://t.co/XEl4Ti63CV pic.twitter.com/HlGz1vbSKg — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 27, 2022

The renders also reveal that the volume rocker and power button on the Galaxy S23 will reside on the right edge, while the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray will be on the bottom.

Furthermore, OnLeaks claims that the Galaxy S23 will measure roughly 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, making it slightly taller and wider than its predecessor. However, it won’t have a larger display. OnLeaks claims that the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch panel like its predecessor. The display will likely offer 120Hz refresh rate support, but we don’t have any confirmation regarding that at the moment.

Sadly, the leak reveals no details about the Galaxy S23’s hardware. However, we believe it will pack Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have access to more hardware details.

What do you think of the Galaxy S23’s updated design? Do you like the new camera module? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Digit