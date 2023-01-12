We got our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 all the way back in September when renowned leaker OnLeaks shared early renders and a 360-degree video of the device. At the time, we learned that the phone would feature minor design changes, including an updated camera setup resembling the Galaxy S22 Ultra and rounded edges. Now that we're just weeks away from the Galaxy S23 series launch, official marketing images of the vanilla model have surfaced online, confirming the design changes and revealing four new colors.

The official Galaxy S23 marketing images come courtesy of reputed leaker Roland Quandt (via WinFuture) and showcase the base variant from various angles. As you can see in the attached images, the device features a new rear-facing camera layout with sensors attached directly to the matte back glass without a raised hump around the setup. The device features a color-matched aluminum frame with a matte finish, which has rounded edges that should result in a more comfortable grip.

Over on the front, the Galaxy S23 has a nearly bezel-less display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The volume and power buttons on the device reside on the right edge, and it's expected to feature a USB-C port at the bottom. In addition to the design changes, the marketing images also confirm that the Galaxy S23 will arrive in four colorways: Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower.

Although the latest leak doesn't reveal any details about the Galaxy S23's hardware, we've previously learned that it will likely feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.11-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, an improved cooling system, and a larger 3,900mAh battery. You won't have to wait too long to learn all about the device, as Samsung has already scheduled its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year for February 1, 2023. The company is expected to reveal the Galaxy S23 series at the event, and it might also showcase new Galaxy Book laptops.

Samsung has already opened reservations for the upcoming devices, and you can get up to $100 in credit if you reserve yours by following the link below.

Via: WinFuture