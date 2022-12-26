Rumor has it that Samsung will lift the covers off its next flagship lineup sometime in February. While still weeks away from the launch, a host of leaks have already revealed several details about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

We've learned that Samsung's next-gen flagships will feature minor design changes and pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, better cameras, including a new 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra model, and even satellite communication support. Although Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the Galaxy S23 series so far, promotional images of two models in the lineup have now surfaced online.

The promotional images (via 91mobiles) confirm the design changes we saw in leaked renders earlier this year and reveal the signature colorways for the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung typically offers its flagships in a couple of colors, but it usually highlights a single color in most of its marketing material. For instance, the company highlighted the 'Bora Purple' colorway for the recently released Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the 'Graygreen' colorway for the premium Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Similarly, the leaked promotional images suggest that Samsung will offer the Galaxy S23 Plus in a signature pink colorway and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra in a signature green finish. Although the promotional images don't include the vanilla model, it's safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 will have the same signature color as the Plus variant.

In addition to these signature colors, Samsung will likely offer all three devices in black and white finishes, along with a couple of other options. We don't have all the details at the moment, but we expect the company to share some information in the weeks leading up to the launch. If you're looking forward to the Galaxy S23 series and want to learn more about it, check out our Galaxy S23 series hub for a roundup of all the information revealed in recent leaks and our wishlist for the lineup.

Via: 91mobiles