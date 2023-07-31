The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great camera phone, offering a plethora of options that help it compete on even terms against devices like the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. One of its best features is the 8K@30fps video recording capability, as opposed to just 8K@24fps offered by its predecessor. Until now, users could also record high bitrate 8K videos at 30 frames per second with the S23 Ultra, but the company has now seemingly disabled the feature with the June update.

According to several Redditors, Samsung has disabled the 'High Bitrate Videos' option in the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 8K video recording menu without informing the users. The issue was originally reported by Redditor u/CleanLegende last month, and many others have since confirmed the unwelcome change. As per the posts, the high bitrate option is unavailable after the June 2023 update for 8K recordings in either Standard or Pro modes, even when using the 24fps option instead of 30fps.

According to screenshots, the High Bitrate Videos option is grayed out in the S23 Ultra's Camera settings, under the 'Advanced Video Options' section. Many users are venting their anger at the change, especially because Samsung didn't mention anything about this in the official changelog for its June update. What's infuriating users even more is that the option seems to be still available on the older S22 Ultra.

As noted by SamMobile, users have been complaining that 8K 30fps high bitrate videos can sometimes be jittery on the S23 Ultra, but it's not immediately clear if that's the reason the feature was disabled in the new update. While Samsung is yet to release an official statement on the matter, the Redditor claimed that after they reported the problem via the Samsung Members application, a company rep reached out to them and confirmed that it will be forwarded to the developers for investigation. However, there hasn't been any update on the issue until now, so it isn't clear if the company plans to reinstate the feature with a software update in the future.