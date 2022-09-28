Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders reveal minor design updates for the upcoming flagship

After sharing early renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, renowned leaker OnLeaks has now shared renders of the top-of-the-line model in Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup. The renders showcase a familiar device, which follows the same design language as the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year. But it’s not completely identical.

And finally, here comes your very first and very early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS23Ultra! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad On behalf of @Smartprix again 👉🏻 https://t.co/bxwWjrEZoh pic.twitter.com/VvevV1wiPO — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 28, 2022

As you can see in the attached images, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks virtually indistinguishable from its predecessor at first glance. It features the same form factor, camera layout, and button placement, along with a curved display on the front. It still features an S Pen slot on the bottom edge, next to a USB Type-C port, SIM slot, and speaker grille.

However, OnLeaks claims that the camera module on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two minor changes. The leaker reveals that the three larger camera cutouts will have a taller metal frame, while the remaining two will lay flush with the back panel. In addition, the left and right edges of the device won’t be as curved as before.

Another noteworthy difference between the two models is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will measure roughly 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8mm, making it slightly wider and slimmer than the older model. But that won’t affect the display size. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly feature a 6.8-inch panel, which will likely offer improved brightness, 120Hz refresh rate support, and better HDR performance.

Although the latest leak doesn’t shed any light on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s hardware, we believe it could pack Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Recent leaks suggest that the device may also feature a 200MP primary camera.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S23 Ultra? What do you think of its slightly updated design? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Smartprix