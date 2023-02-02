The Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 are two flagship smartphones from Samsung and Apple. Let's find out which device better suits your needs.

The Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 are, respectively, Samsung's and Apple's entry-level flagship smartphones. They both share the same price tag and approximate size. Despite that, these excellent phones vastly differ from the inside out. Whether it be their designs, operating systems, ports, etc. — the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 are very distinct. In this comparison, we will break down both of their specifications to find out which phone better suits your needs. Let's unpack!

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Pricing and availability

Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 14 start at $799 in the U.S. You can buy them from their respective manufacturers' online stores and through most major U.S. retailers. The former phone is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender finishes, while the latter offers Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Red options. You can also order the Galaxy S23 directly through Samsung to get access to website-exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S23 Apple iPhone 14 Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Armor Aluminum

IP68 dust and water resistance Ceramic shield front

Glass back

Aluminum mid-frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches

5.93 ounces 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

6.07 ounces Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ display

425ppi

120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

1,750nit peak brightness 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

460ppi

60Hz refresh rate

True Tone

1,200nit peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Apple A15 Bionic Storage 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Battery & Charging Super fast wired charging

Fast wireless charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare Battery rated for Up to 20 hours of video playback Up to 16 hours of video streaming Up to 80 hours of audio playback

Fast-charge capable Up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher (sold separately)

Wireless charging up to 15W Security Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Facial recognition Face ID Rear Camera(s) Wide: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, OIS Wide: 12MP f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.4, 120-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, autofocus 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels Port(s) USB Type-C Lightning connector Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 iOS 16 Finishes Phantom Black

Cream

Green

Lavender Website exclusive colors: Lime

Graphite

Sky Blue

Red Midnight

Starlight

Blue

Purple

Red

Design: Nearly the same size

Despite design being a largely subjective matter, we can still make near-objective observations to help you decide. For starters, as the technical specification table above reveals, the two phones pretty much have the same dimensions. While they're not exactly identical, they do share the approximate size, weight, 6.1-inch screen, and glass/aluminum build. This means it's a tie between the two, even if you have a size preference.

Starting with the colors, the Galaxy S23 offers eight finish options — with four only being available through Samsung.com — while the iPhone 14 goes for five. While this is a pro in the design department, it won't really matter if you already like one of Samsung's colors. After all, we typically pick the color once during a phone's lifetime.

Moving on to the actual builds, the Galaxy S23 features a clean back with three camera lenses stacked vertically toward the top left corner. The iPhone 14 similarly has a dual-camera system featuring two lenses with a diagonal assortment towards the same corner. Both devices look modern and minimalist, so we can't really pick a winner in this regard.

Flipping the two smartphones over reveals two gorgeous, edge-to-edge displays. The Samsung phone includes a punch-hole for the front camera, while the iPhone has a notch housing the TrueDepth camera system. Which looks better is up to you, and the overall design round is a tie since both phones share a lot of the same characteristics, despite looking completely different.

Display: 120Hz vs 60Hz

Speaking of punch-holes and notches, let's move on to these 6.1-inch displays. As mentioned earlier, both devices have edge-to-edge screens with thin bezels. The most notable difference between the two is the cutouts.

However, getting into the display itself is where they start to really differ. For starters, the Galaxy S23 supports 120Hz refresh rates, while the iPhone 14 settles for only 60Hz. You might notice the iPhone's inferiority when scrolling quickly through lists or focusing on transition animations. 60Hz on a flagship smartphone is unacceptable in this era.

The iPhone 14 does have one display positive, though. It has a slightly higher pixel density when compared to the Galaxy S23, though the chances of you noticing the difference are low. Meanwhile, the Samsung device has a higher peak brightness, which would make it easier to use your phone when you're outdoors on a sunny day.

Taking all of these aspects into consideration, the Samsung Galaxy S23 wins over the iPhone 14 in the display round. You get more screen real estate thanks to the punch-hole, higher brightness, and a smoother refresh rate.

Performance: Power vs storage

In this day and age, flagship phones rarely suffer from performance issues. After all, the mobile apps we typically use aren't very demanding, relatively speaking. According to benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy beats the A15 Bionic in performance tests but not power efficiency ones. So while the CPU and GPU performance on the Galaxy S23 can be superior, the iPhone 14 manages the battery power more efficiently. The differences are very minor, though, and you likely wouldn't be able to distinguish between the two.

Both phones start with 128GB of SSD. However, the Galaxy S23 maxes out at 256GB, while the iPhone 14 goes up to 512GB. So if 256GB isn't enough for you, the iPhone 14 gets an additional winning point. If you don't have storage concerns, then the Samsung phone will perform slightly better. As a result, we will consider this round a tie, as it really depends on whether you personally prefer the extra storage and power efficiency or performance.

Cameras: Rear cameras vs TrueDepth front-facing camera

Smartphone cameras are an important element to consider before making a purchase. After all, most of us no longer carry around dedicated digital or professional cameras to capture our everyday moments. Instead, we depend on the ones included in our smartphones. In the rear-side department, the win goes for Samsung, as the technical specification table reveals. The Galaxy S23 has wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses, which beats the iPhone 14's telephoto-less arrangement. That's not to mention that the primary camera on the Samsung phone also has a significantly higher resolution when compared to that of Apple.

The front-facing round is a different story, though. The Galaxy S23 offers a regular lens for selfies and face unlock. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 goes for a TrueDepth system with a dot projector, higher-resolution camera, and infrared sensor. It's capable of 3D-mapping your face, making Face ID more secure and possible in pitch-black environments. If you're unsatisfied with Samsung's face unlock, you could always depend on its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Unless you heavily take selfies and rarely depend on the rear-facing cameras, this round is a win for Samsung for having a more advanced rear camera system.

Battery: Samsung has faster charging

With both devices lasting a typical day on a single charge, let's weigh the charging technologies instead. This round is an easy win for Samsung due to multiple factors. For starters, the Galaxy S23 has a USB Type-C port, obliterating the ancient Lightning port on the iPhone 14. Additionally, it supports faster charging speeds in both the wired and wireless departments. Most notably, the Galaxy S23 supports Wireless PowerShare, which is basically reverse Qi wireless charging. It allows you to share your S23's battery with another Qi-compatible device, such as your earbuds or smartwatch. The feature remains missing on the iPhone 14. While the iPhone 14 does have MagSafe support, in no way does it equate to the faster charging speeds and reverse Qi wireless charging on the Galaxy S23.

Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy?

As our detailed breakdown reflects, the iPhone 14 pretty much doesn't win in any round. Arguably, all rounds are either ties or wins for the Galaxy S23. So considering that the two phones cost the same, the Samsung Galaxy S23 wins over the iPhone 14 in this battle. Though, keep the operating systems in mind. If you're tightly tied to Apple's ecosystem and have other devices from the company, it would make more sense to buy the iPhone 14. This way, you get to utilize the seamless integrations with your iPad or Mac. Similarly, if you use Windows or Chrome OS, it might make more sense to get the Android-powered Galaxy S23. And don't forget to grab a Galaxy S23 case for added protection!