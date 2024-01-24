If you've been thinking about buying a new Galaxy S24 series phone, you have about a week left to pre-order the phone and take advantage of all of these sweet deals. While you have a bunch of wireless carriers and retailers to choose from, Best Buy is offering one of the best promotions out there that can save you up to $870. In addition, the retailer is also throwing in up to $150 in the form of a gift card with device purchase, making this one of the best deals you'll find.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best model you can buy, with its impressive 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. You also get a quad camera setup on the rear with a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x telephoto, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, and wireless charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Free $150 gift card When pre-ordering the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can save up to $870 with trade-in. The retailer is also offering a free upgrade, doubling the storage, and throwing in a $150 gift card with purchase that can be used on accessories. $1300 at Best Buy

Galaxy S24+

If you're looking for all the power of the Ultra, but in a smaller package, then the Galaxy S24+ is going to be for you. The handset features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. You also get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, along with a 12MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4900mAh battery with 45W wired and wireless charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Free $100 gift card Best Buy is offering a deal that can save you up to $870 with trade-in on the Galaxy S24+. The retailer is also offering a free upgrade by doubling the storage of the device and is even throwing in a $100 gift card, which is great for anything extra you might want to pick up like some great S24 accessories. $1000 at Best Buy

Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 is going to be the smallest in the lineup, but that doesn't mean it's under powered by any means. The handset features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. You also get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, along with a 12MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4000mAh battery with 45W wired and wireless charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy S24 When pre-ordering the Galaxy S24, you can save up to $660 with trade-in. The retailer is also offering a free upgrade, doubling the storage, and throwing in a $50 gift card with purchase just in case you want to splurge on some great accessories. $800 at Best Buy

As you can see, there are some excellent deals here that you really won't want to pass up. The entire Galaxy S24 series lineup is packed with the latest features and these devices could end up becoming some of the best Android phones in 2024. While they aren't cheap, these promotional offers are going to take quite a bit off the retail price, making it a lot easier on the wallet. So if you've been thinking about buying a new phone or just needed an upgrade — now's going to be the perfect time to shop. Just make sure to get these deals while you can, because you only have one week left.