Samsung's flagship phones used to represent the very best that mobile tech hardware had to offer. If you purchased a Galaxy S or Note phone anytime in the 2010s, you knew you were getting the best screen, the most cutting-edge camera hardware, and just a maximal phone all around.

That is no longer the case, as Chinese flagship phones rountinely offer newer and "more" hardware for less money. Even in the US, which doesn't get most Chinese phones, there's the OnePlus 13 which larger battery, faster charger, larger camera sensors, and a brighter screen than the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a lower price.

But Samsung has a few crucial things in its favor: full carrier presence and support, much bigger brand power, and the most polished and capable suite of AI features in mobile. Add all of those factors up, and it does just enough to justify the S25 Ultra's existence and will probably keep it as the best-selling Android flagship in the world again. It is, however, ironic that the phone line once known for having the most maximal and bleeding edge hardware now has to rely on intangibles and software updates to keep its throne.

About this review: this review was written after two weeks using a Galaxy S25 Ultra provided by Samsung; the company had no input in this review.

Editor's choice Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 7.5 / 10 Pros & Cons Most polished suite of AI features in any phone

Much more comfortable to hold than last few generations

A very good all around phone that does everything well Mostly recycled camera system for the third straight year

No more Bluetooth in S-Pen

The new AI features will eventually go older Samsung phones $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for purchase now worldwide at practically every carrier or store that sells mobile phones. In the US, the phone starts at $1,300 for the base 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, but there are deals from Samsung's website or major US carriers.

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy Display 6.9-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED RAM 12GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 200MP main, 10MP 3X, 50MP Periscope 5X, 5MP Ultra-wide Front camera 12MP selfie Battery 5,000 mAh Charge speed 45W Ports USB-C Stylus Yes Expand

No more pointy corners

The Ultra loses its intimidating look, but your palm will thank you

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a redesign this year that feels both major and minor. I say this because, on one hand, the phone still looks very similar to the last few generations at quick glance: it's still a boxier, angular slab than most mobile phones on the market. The backside remains mostly unchanged, except for thicker camera rings around the individual camera lenses.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

But Samsung has removed the hard 90-degree corners of the last three generations in favor of a slightly rounder corner. The side frame of the phone is also completely flat (it was still slightly rounded last year), which does enough to change the in-hand feel drastically in a good way. The previous S Ultra phones' hard corners jabbed into my palm so much that it was uncomfortable to hold. This year's phone no longer digs into my skin like this.

Of course, the problem was mostly noticeable to me because I often use my phone case-less. Most consumers will slap a case on the phone, so I suppose this was never that big an issue.

The only other new thing regarding hardware is the expected Qualcomm silicon update, a better ultra-wide camera, and slightly thinner bezels that allow the S25 Ultra screen to reach 6.9 inches now (compared to 6.8 inches before) while keeping mostly the same dimensions in height and width. The phone is marginally thinner and 14g lighter at 218g. I find the new phone more comfortable to hold.

The S25 Ultra display is covered by a newer generation of Gorilla Glass that's supposedly sturdier, but otherwise, the resolution and refresh rates remain identical to last year's screen. I'm happy to report the anti-reflective matte coating from last year is also back, and it looks just as amazing this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

This may be my favorite-looking screen of any smartphone right now. But I must add a caveat: I, like the majority of people, am not PWM (pulse-width modulation) sensitive, meaning my eyes are not particularly affected by flickering lights. There are PWM-sensitive people who find Samsung's display panels particularly tough to look at for long stretches because Samsung's screens have a relatively low PWM rate compared to Chinese flagship phones (the higher the PWM rate, the better it is).

Again, I stress that Samsung's low PWM issue only seems to affect a minority of users, but it is worth mentioning that for people who are PWM sensitive, Samsung's phone screens cause more issues than, say, Honor's phone screens.

The silicon inside is the expected annual chip bump: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite "for Galaxy." The last two words just mean the chip has an overclocked CPU. Personally, I find mobile chips to have gotten more than powerful enough five years ago, and I saw absolutely no performance differences between this overclocked chip in the S25 Ultra or the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite in the OnePlus 13 and a Xiaomi device I can't quite talk about yet.

I suppose we have to talk about the S Pen stylus, which you may have heard lost its Bluetooth functionality, meaning it can no longer double as a remote control for the phone. This loss does not bother me much personally, but I can see why others are upset. I know several friends who used the Bluetooth S Pen as a camera remote shutter for group selfies, and the general optics of Samsung removing a feature from a $1,300 phone without adding anything of value in return is a bad look. For what it's worth, the S Pen stylus experience is still quite useful for making fine photo edits and annotating documents.

Same old camera, but better processing

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The S25 Ultra only gets one camera hardware upgrade: its ultra-wide camera now uses a more pixel-dense 50MP sensor instead of 12MP from before. The other cameras remain unchanged from last year, and in the case of the 3X zoom lens, unchanged since 2021's S21 Ultra.

I must say I'm a bit disappointed by the lack of a camera hardware push from Samsung, especially since Chinese brands like Vivo and Xiaomi are pushing boundaries using newer and larger sensors every year. But Samsung's image processing has noticeably improved this year, with better dynamic range, including more details in the shadows.

Samsung also gave its S25 phones a new set of film simulation filters that alter the color science and tones of an image. I know most people will see this and assume Samsung is following the iPhone's "Photographic Style," but I actually think this trend was pioneered by Vivo and Xiaomi's critically acclaimed color rendition in the past two-three years.

Samsung's image processing has noticeably improved this year, with better dynamic range, including details in the shadows areas

Whatever the case, the S25 Ultra can produce very good photos in a vacuum. Colors and dynamic range are consistent across all the lenses, and the 50MP 5X zoom lens still gives Samsung the best zoom lens in the American market, easily besting the smaller weaker iPhone and Pixel zoom lenses.