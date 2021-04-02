Galaxy SmartTag+ now available for pre-order, complete with UWB compatibility

Samsung released the Galaxy SmartTag alongside the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year. Much like other smart tags from Tile and other companies, it’s designed to be attached to personal items for locating using a smartphone or tablet. Samsung previously teased an upgraded model with more connectivity options, and it seems we won’t have to wait much longer for it.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ is now available for pre-order from B&H Photo (via Droid-Life) but seemingly hasn’t been listed anywhere else, including Samsung’s own online store. Just like the regular SmartTag, which typically costs $29.99 (but is currently on sale for $24), the Tag+ can be located using Bluetooth LE using the SmartThings app up to a distance of 394 feet (about 120 meters). The tag can also be marked as lost, and any Galaxy smartphones enrolled in the Galaxy Find Network will attempt to find it. Finally, the tag’s button can be used for limited home automation.

While the regular SmartTag only uses Bluetooth LE, the SmartTag+ works with both Bluetooth and Samsung’s Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) implementation. The product listing doesn’t specify the range when using UWB, but it should be farther and more directionally accurate than Bluetooth. Samsung’s only devices with UWB are the Galaxy S21+, S21 Ultra, and Note20 Ultra — if you don’t have one of those phones, you’re better off just buying the cheaper tag.

B&H Photo has two versions up for pre-order, a black model and a ‘Denim Blue’ option — no photos yet for the latter. Both will cost $39.99, and while the black tag has a shipping date of April 12, there’s no ETA for the blue one. I hope the denim one looks exactly like jeans.