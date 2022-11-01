AT&T has announced its first Android tablet for kids in partnership with Samsung. The all-new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition will go on sale in the U.S. starting November 4, and AT&T subscribers can get their hands on it for as low as $7 per month. If you're interested in buying the new tablet for your kid, here's everything you need to know about it.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition is based on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from last year. It features the same hardware as the older model but comes with an updated rugged case that offers a large lip around the display, shock resistance on the sides, and a built-in kickstand on the back that rotates 360 degrees. The tablet also brings some improvements on the software front and gives buyers free access to the Samsung Kids app.

Like the regular Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the new Kids Edition model features an 8.7-inch 1340x800 TFT display, a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, at least 32GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion, and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The tablet also features two cameras, one for selfies and another on the back, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. All in all, it's a great budget-friendly Android tablet for kids and competes with Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, which is our top pick for the best Android tablets for children.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition will go on sale through AT&T starting November 4. It will be available for as low as $7 per month paid over 36 months, which brings it to a retail cost of around $250. At the moment, AT&T has not shared the final retail price for the tablet for those who want to buy with a one-time payment.

Source: AT&T

Via: 9to5Google