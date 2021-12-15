Samsung officially reveals new Galaxy Tab A8 budget tablet

Samsung sells some of the best Android tablets around, like the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 FE, and an updated Tab S8 lineup is reportedly coming soon. The company also has some cheaper options for people mostly just interested in media streaming and light gaming, most notably the Tab A7 and A8 series. Now there’s a brand new 10.5-inch entry in the Galaxy Tab A8 lineup, and it’s coming soon to Europe, the United States, and other regions

The new Galaxy Tab A8 is definitely a budget tablet, with 32GB of storage and 4GB RAM on the cheapest model, and an LCD screen. There’s also no pen support, which has been common on Samsung’s high-end and mid-range tablets for a few years at this point. However, you do get a 10.5-inch 1080p display (LCD, not AMOLED), at least 4GB RAM on all models, a USB Type-C port with 15W charging, and a headphone jack.

Specification Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Build Unknown Dimensions & Weight 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm

508g Display 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 TFT LCD SoC Unknown octa-core 2GHz RAM & Storage 4GB RAM/32GB storage

4GB RAM/64GB storage

4GB RAM/128GB storage

microSD card support, up to 1TB Battery & Charging 7,040mAh battery

15W wired charging (included wall adapter is only 7.75W) Security Face recognition

No fingerprint reader Rear Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Quad stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

LTE on select models Software Android 11 with One UI 3.0

Samsung neglected to specify which chipset the tablet is using, but previous leaks from WinFuture and OnLeaks claimed it has a UniSOC T618 “Tiger” SoC. That chip dates back to 2019, and was used in the 4G-only version of the ZTE Axon 20 and the Teclast T40 tablet. Reviews from that Teclast tablet mentioned CPU and GPU performance was decent, so here’s hoping the Galaxy Tab A8 isn’t too slow.

There’s no word on pricing right now, but Samsung says it will arrive in Europe starting “late December,” with availability in the United States and other regions starting January 2022. It will be available in three colors: Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold.