Today’s daily Samsung Discover Week deal is 50% off the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus!

We’re halfway through the Samsung Discover Week event, and the retailer is starting to pull out the outstanding deals! Today, you can save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, an incredible tablet that can easily replace your laptop. With the tablet recently receiving a nice S-Pen update, now’s the perfect time to pick one up for yourself.

The catch to this deal is that the 50% off is only available for the Mystic Silver colorway of the tablet. The silver color looks great, though, so it’s far from a downgrade!

Anyway, the MSRP of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is $850. That’s a bit of a sticker shock, but $425 is a far better price. That’s a price competitive with some Chromebooks on the market! The 50% off isn’t tied to trade-ins or anything, either, you just save! That said, if you have an eligible item to trade-in, you can drop the price of the Tab S7 Plus even more.

How good is the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, exactly? Check out our impressions! It’s a really powerful tablet with lots of functionality. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and a 120Hz refresh rate, these specs are more powerful than many productivity laptops on the market. On top of that, the touch screen with an included S-Pen lets you use your tablet exactly how you’d like. The only real downside to the tablet was the premium price point, but with a deal like this, that’s not an issue! Just make sure to pick up a keyboard cover to go with it for the full experience.

$425 is an incredible deal, but don’t sleep on it–it’s only available until the end of the day.

If you want to see all of the Samsung Discover Week deals, check out their deal page below. Check back tomorrow for the next deal of the day!