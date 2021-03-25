Today’s daily Samsung Discover Week deal is 50% off the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus!
We’re halfway through the Samsung Discover Week event, and the retailer is starting to pull out the outstanding deals! Today, you can save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, an incredible tablet that can easily replace your laptop. With the tablet recently receiving a nice S-Pen update, now’s the perfect time to pick one up for yourself.
The catch to this deal is that the 50% off is only available for the Mystic Silver colorway of the tablet. The silver color looks great, though, so it’s far from a downgrade!
Anyway, the MSRP of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is $850. That’s a bit of a sticker shock, but $425 is a far better price. That’s a price competitive with some Chromebooks on the market! The 50% off isn’t tied to trade-ins or anything, either, you just save! That said, if you have an eligible item to trade-in, you can drop the price of the Tab S7 Plus even more.
How good is the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, exactly? Check out our impressions! It’s a really powerful tablet with lots of functionality. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and a 120Hz refresh rate, these specs are more powerful than many productivity laptops on the market. On top of that, the touch screen with an included S-Pen lets you use your tablet exactly how you’d like. The only real downside to the tablet was the premium price point, but with a deal like this, that’s not an issue! Just make sure to pick up a keyboard cover to go with it for the full experience.
$425 is an incredible deal, but don’t sleep on it–it’s only available until the end of the day.
- Get the premium tablet experience for a Chromebook price! The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus in Mystic Silver is 50% off, today only.
If you want to see all of the Samsung Discover Week deals, check out their deal page below. Check back tomorrow for the next deal of the day!
- Head over to the Samsung Store to see everything that the retailer has on sale this week.