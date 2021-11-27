Save up to $100 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with this early Cyber Monday deal

Looking to buy a great Android tablet at a bargain price? Then you have come to the right place as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, one of the best mid-range tablets around, is currently on sale.

As part of an early Cyber Monday deal, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently $100 off, effectively bringing down its price to $250. That’s the base model with 64GB storage. If that’s not enough storage for you, the top model is on sale, too. Usually available for $430, the 128GB model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently down to $380.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. It offers some of the key features of the premium model at an affordable price tag. A massive 10.4-inch display and S-Pen support are the main attraction of the tablet, making it a solid, affordable option for creators and artists. Despite its enormous size, the table is lightweight and easy to carry around. Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. MicroSD card support is there should you need to expand storage in the future.

The S Pen attaches magnetically to the tablet and can be used to take notes, highlight text, annotate PDFs, drawing and so on. Elsewhere, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a large 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging support, an 8MP main camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, dual speakers tuned by AKG, a USB Type-C port, and DeX support.

