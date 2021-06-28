Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 128GB storage now on sale for just $304

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released last year as a mid-range tablet, competing with Apple’s entry-level iPads. Samsung has since replaced it with the Tab S7 FE, but the Tab S6 Lite is still a perfectly good tablet for light productivity and media streaming. The 128GB model has been slowly falling in price, and last month it dropped to $330. Samsung has now discounted the price yet again, this time to just $303.99. That’s $126 below the original price, though recently the tablet has floated around $330-350.

This version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an Exynos 9611 chipset, 128GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 LCD screen. There’s also a microSD card slot for adding more storage, plus an included S Pen stylus for drawing. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 5 (sadly not Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. Samsung also included a feature on the Tab S6 Lite that isn’t available on the Tab S7 or Tab S7 FE: a headphone jack.

Samsung confirmed last year that the Tab S6 Lite would get at least three years of Android OS updates, so it should receive Android 12 and 13 sometime after Google releases those upgrades. The One UI 3.1 (Android 11) update in May added support for Samsung DeX, so now it has the same desktop mode available as Samsung’s more expensive tablets.