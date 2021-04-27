Galaxy Tab S7 April update introduces new camera features and more

Samsung has begun rolling out the April 2021 security patch for the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, along with new camera features and enhancements related to productivity. The new update is currently arriving on devices in Asia, Europe, and the UK.

According to SamMobile, the update features High-Key mono and Low-Key mono effects in the camera’s portrait mode. It also introduces two video filters (Highlight videos and Filtered videos) to the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup’s rear-facing camera. There’s also support for a palm gesture that will allow users to start recording a video using the front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, the update to the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup brings improved usability for external input devices, including keyboards and mice. S Pen pressure sensitivity recognition has also been added while using the tablet as a second monitor. Other additions include an improved multi-window feature, support for screen recording in DeX mode, and background effects during video calls, the latter of which was previously introduced by the Galaxy S21.

If nothing else, you should always update your device when it includes security improvements. But Samsung wasn’t content to simply do the bare minimum, and is providing the Galaxy Tab S7 with some great new features. Many of these new additions make the tablet a better productivity device, so there’s certainly incentive to download the update once it becomes available in your region.

According to an update screenshot provided by SamMobile, the latest versions for the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup (Wi-Fi and cellular models) are as follows: T976BXXU2BUD2, T976BOXM2BUD2, T976BXXU2BUD2. To see if the update is available on your end, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The latest update for Samsung’s tablet follows an update in February, which introduced new S Pen features. One of the features included an expansion of the S Pen’s handwriting feature to more text boxes that are otherwise limited to the on-screen keyboard.