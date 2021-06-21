Galaxy Tab S7 drops to all-time low price of $484 ($165 off)

Or get a Tab S7+ for $654 ($196 off)

Samsung’s latest flagship tablets are the Tab S7 and S7+, intended to compete with Apple’s iPad Air and iPad Pro, respectively. The cheaper Tab S7 recently dropped to $530 at Microsoft’s eBay store, and a few days later, the Tab S7+ was marked down to $699. Now both tablets are even cheaper, thanks to a limited-time Prime Day sale. The Tab S7 is now available for $484.49, the lowest recorded price yet (at least on Amazon), while the Tab S7+ can be purchased for $654.49.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 1600×2560 LCD screen, capable of reaching 120Hz and supporting HDR10. It also has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras (13MP main, 5MP ultra-wide), an 8MP front camera, and four speakers. For connectivity, you get USB Type-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6, but no headphone jack. The Tab S7 is included in Samsung’s promised “three generations” of support, and it has already been updated to Android 11, so it should at least get Android 12 and 13.

Galaxy Tab S7 The entry-level Galaxy Tab S7 now starts at $484.49, a savings of $165 from the original MSRP. It's available in multiple colors, and both 128GB and 256GB capacities. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7+ The higher-end Tab S7+ is now $654.49 on Amazon, which isn't the lowest price ever, but still $195 off the original MSRP. It's also available in multiple colors and capacities. Buy at Amazon

The next step up is the Galaxy Tab S7+, which uses a Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen — the rest of the hardware and software is roughly the same. It’s available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, though Amazon seems to be sold out of 512GB models.

An Amazon Prime subscription is required for the full discount on both sales. It’s also worth noting that the Tab S7 and S7+ both come with an S Pen stylus in the box, but neither of them have the keyboard case that is shown in many product photos — that’s sold separately. Check out our Tab S7 review and Tab S7+ review for more details and our full thoughts.