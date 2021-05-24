Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE quietly launches with a Snapdragon 750G

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series was a breakout hit by Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ both featured high refresh rate displays, flagship processors, among other premium features worthy of Samsung’s flagship series, and they’re one of the best tablets currently available. The Android tablet market has, for a long time, been dull, with iPads being the default choice for anyone looking for a tablet, but Samsung tablets, while far from perfect, delivered high-end specifications and a more compelling experience than other alternatives—not to mention, Samsung DeX support allowed you to use the tablet in desktop mode. Now, Samsung has quietly launched a new model in the series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

The device has been leaking out in several parts of the Internet for a few days as the “Galaxy Tab S7 Lite”, but it seems Samsung took the “FE” moniker to position it around the same device category as phones like the Galaxy S20 FE—which are similar to its flagship counterparts but cut down on some corners for cost savings. Now, the device quietly showed up on Samsung’s German website, without a keynote or announcement of any sort (via: WinFuture). The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a Snapdragon 750G, which is the same CPU that powers devices like the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A42 5G. It also comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, an 8 MP rear camera, 5G connectivity, and Android 11 based on One UI 3.1.

This clearly isn’t Samsung’s best value proposition either, at €649 for the only storage/RAM SKU currently available. But it should still be able to provide a decent experience if you’re not looking for all the fluff that comes with the more premium models. It’s S Pen compatible, it comes with Samsung DeX support, AKG-optimized sound, a 10,090 mAh battery that should be able to last a fairly long amount of time given the specifications, and a premium-feeling metal build.

If this sounds like your kind of tablet, it’s set to become available in Germany and it’s expected to be released in other parts of the world as well.