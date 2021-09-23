Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Buds Pro for under $400

Samsung’s flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+, have been on sale several times over the last few months. If you happened to miss the last couple of sales or want to pick up another one for your friends or family, Samsung is offering another attractive offer on the tablets today. On the fourth day of the Discover Samsung event, the company is offering a massive discount on both tablets, and it’s giving away a Galaxy Buds Pro for free with each purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is currently available for just $389.99 on Samsung's website. Follow the link below to grab the discount and a free pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro! Buy from Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is currently available for just $389.99 on Samsung’s website for the 128GB storage variant and $437.99 for the 256GB storage variant. It’s available in all four colorways and, if you purchase it today, you’ll get it by September 28.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Samsung's flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7+, is currently available at a discounted price of just $509.99 on the company's website. Click on the link below to grab the deal and a free Galaxy Buds Pro! Buy from Samsung

The flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ is available at a discounted price of $509.99 for the 128GB storage variant today. Samsung is offering the 256GB variant for just $557.99 and the 512GB variant for $617.99. The tablet is available in both Mystic Black and Mystic Navy colorways and, if you order it today, you’ll get it by September 28.

If you have a discount program account on Samsung’s website, you’ll also get a free Galaxy Buds Pro with the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. In addition, you’ll get four months of free YouTube Premium with your purchase. Do note that all the prices mentioned above are for the Wi-Fi-only variants. You can check out the pricing for the LTE variants by following the links above.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are two of the best Android tablets available in the market today, and they’re definitely worth considering at this price. If you’re not familiar with the tablets, head over to our review of the Galaxy Tab S7 and our first impressions of the Galaxy Tab S7+ to learn more. Also, make sure you check out our roundup of the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases to get a protective case for your brand new tablet.