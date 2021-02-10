You can now pre-order the best Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7, in a new Mystic Navy color

Did you catch my post last week about great tablets? Great, then you know that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is probably the best Android tablet around. It’s a favorite with the XDA staff, and for a good reason, being one of the few companies that truly compete with Apple’s iPad offerings on the marketplace. If you’re not convinced, we have a Galaxy Tab S7 review that will definitely show you how great it is.

Currently, the Mystic Navy colorway is only available on Samsung’s website, but when it releases on February 18, it may be available at other retailers. But why wait? If you pre-order the tablet from the Samsung Store, you won’t have to worry about when and where the Tab S7 will come in stock–it’ll just be shipped right to your door!

Better yet, you don’t need to pay full price for your new, super-awesome Galaxy Tab S7. Currently, the standard and Plus versions are $80 off, including the Mystic Navy colorway. If you happen to have an eligible phone or tablet, you can also trade it in to save more. If you can hit the max discount, it’ll be only $120 for the standard Tab S7 and $320 for the Tab S7 Plus! This discount is available for every colorway but Mystic Black, in case you don’t like Mystic Navy.

The Mystic Navy color is available for both the standard Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus:

If you’re looking for more Galaxy Tab S7 deals and don’t mind the color, we’ve rounded up all the major retailers that are selling the Galaxy Tab S7 to make it easy for you!

By the way, now that you have a cool tablet, it’s time to get some excellent earbuds to go with them. Today at Woot!, you can grab a new pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for just $170. You can go with Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. I’d personally go with the Violet color because they look great.