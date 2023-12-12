Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $510 $700 Save $190 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the entry-level device of the company's 2022 flagship tablet lineup, featuring an S Pen and an 11-inch display. You can now save $190 for a limited time. $510 at Samsung

Samsung's having some impressive deals on some of its best tablets right now, with the brand offering excellent deals on the Galaxy Tab S and A series devices. While it can be hard to choose a tablet when there are so many great options, if you're looking for a great all arounder, you won't find a better value than Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8.

The tablet delivers with its powerful processor and beautiful display, and it's the perfect size for travel. Furthermore, you can expand the capabilities of the tablet with accessories like a stylus and keyboard. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in at a base price of $699.99, but it can now be had for much less, with a $190 discount that drops the price down to just $509.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8?

The Galaxy Tab S8 is packed with power thanks to the tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal SSD storage. If that storage isn't enough, there's always the option to upgrade to a higher model, or you can just pop a microSD card into the tablet and add up to 1TB of storage in a flash.

When it comes to the display, the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch LTPS LCD, providing excellent colors and good contrast. You can expect all-day use from the tablet as well, thanks to the device's 8,000mAh battery. When it comes to the cameras, you're getting a 13MP wide and 6MP ultrawide on the rear, and a 12MP ultrawide on the front. Of course, since this is a Samsung product and it's still being supported, you'll receive frequent updates that keep things secure and add features.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S8. It looks good, offers lots of power, and now comes in priced at just $509.99. Also, if you have an older device to trade in you can save more with Samsung offering up to $405 in instant credit. Just be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale because, at this price, the deal won't last long.