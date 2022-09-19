Get a Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on Best Buy right now and save up to $150

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series recently received One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L. The update introduced a host of multitasking features to the Android tablets that significantly improve productivity and make the tablets great alternatives to cheap laptops and Chromebooks. If you’re in the market for a new work machine, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is now worth considering, especially since you can get the base model for as low as $580 on Best Buy right now.

Best Buy is offering up to $150 off on the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. The base variant of the Galaxy Tab S8, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, can be yours for just $580. On the other hand, the base variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage will set you back $780.

The higher-tier storage configurations are available at a $150 discount on the MSRP, bringing the Galaxy Tab S8 (256GB) down to $630 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (256GB) down to $830.

The top-spec 512GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is also available at a $150 discount. But even at its discounted price of $1050, we wouldn’t recommend you to buy it over a similarly priced laptop or Chromebook. That’s because laptops in the $1000-$1100 price range will offer a better bang for your buck, with most models featuring dedicated GPUs, powerful processors from Intel and AMD, and much more. You can check out our roundup for the best cheap laptops for our top picks in that price range.

If you’d much rather buy an Android tablet instead of a laptop, we recommend getting the 128GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. The $150 price difference between the 128GB and 256GB variants is a bit too much, and you can easily expand the storage with a microSD card for less than half that amount.

Will you pick up a Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at these discounted prices? Which model have you narrowed down? Let us know in the comments section below.