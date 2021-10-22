Leaked renders give us our first look at Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 series early next year. We first learned about Samsung’s next flagship tablet series in July this year. At the time, we were told that the lineup would feature two models and hit the market in early 2022. Now leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S8 have surfaced, giving us our first look at Samsung’s upcoming Android tablet.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S8 come courtesy of OnLeaks and Zouton and give us a closer look at the tablet’s overall design.

And here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS8! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/0b2b38mFKD pic.twitter.com/FJRIvaoYeZ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 22, 2021

As you can see in the images attached below, the Galaxy Tab S8 sports a massive display on the front with the front camera embedded in the center of the right bezel. Moving to the back, we see a dual-camera module placed in the top left corner, perpendicular to the Samsung logo. We can see also see visible antenna lines running along the top and bottom.

The leak also reveals some of the key specifications of the tablet. As per Zouton, the Galaxy Tab S8 will sport an 11-inch LCD with 1600 x 2560 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB flash storage. We’re also told the tablet will pack an 8,000mAh battery and support up to 45W fast charging. Finally, the leak says the tablet will be 6.24mm thick and weigh 504g.

According to Zouton, the Galaxy Tab S8 will hit the market sometime between January or February next year. This matches Ice Universe’s previous leak in which he said that the Galaxy Tab S8 series would launch alongside the Galaxy S22 series, which is reportedly coming in early 2022.