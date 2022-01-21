Galaxy Tab S8 lineup spotted on Amazon Italy, colors and specifications revealed

Samsung will reportedly launch its next flagship tablet lineup early next month, alongside the Galaxy S22 series. While the company hasn’t made an official announcement regarding the upcoming tablets, over the last few weeks we’ve seen several leaks highlighting their design and hardware specifications. So far, we’ve learned that the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will include three tablets — the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Leaked renders and live images of the tablets have revealed that the regular and Plus variants will feature a design similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup from last year, but the Ultra model will feature some unique changes. Now, retail listings of all three tablets have popped up on Amazon Italy and Amazon France ahead of the official launch, revealing some additional details.

According to Pocketnow, the Amazon Italy listings reveal that all three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will be available in both 5G cellular and Wi-Fi-only variants. While the listings mention that all three tablets will feature Qualcomm chipsets, they don’t specify exactly which chipset will be found on each model. Based on previous leaks, we speculate that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the other two models might feature the Snapdragon 888.

The listings further reveal that the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be available in three colorways — Black, Silver, and Pink. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, however, will only be available in a Black finish. All three tablets will also feature support for the S Pen, which will magnetically attach to the back of the tablets.

Images: Pocketnow

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S8 listing reveals that it will feature an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and go by the model number X706B. It will feature a single 13MP rear-facing camera and a front-facing camera in the top edge. The tablet will measure 25.38 x 16.53 x 0.63 cm and weigh 507 grams. It will pack an 8,000mAh battery and run One UI 4 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Images: Pocketnow

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus listing states that it will feature a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1772 pixels, it will go by the model number X806B, and feature the same camera setup as the regular variant. However, it will include a larger 10,090mAh battery. The tablet will measure 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.57 cm and weigh 572 grams. On the software front, the tablet will also run One UI 4 based on Android 12.

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra listing reveals that it will feature a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, a single 13MP rear-facing camera, two front-facing sensors housed within a notch, and an 11,200mAh battery. The tablet will measure 32.64 x 20.86 x 0.55 cm and weigh 728 grams. The Ultra variant will also launch with One UI 4 based on Android 12.

Screenshots: Pocketnow

Although the Amazon Italy listings don’t reveal the pricing details, an Amazon France listing of the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra states that it will be available for €1,308.10 (~$1,482) for the 128GB cellular variant and €1,159.32 (~$1314) for the Wi-Fi-only model. The listing further adds that the top-of-the-line variant will become available for purchase on February 25.

Featured image via Pocketnow