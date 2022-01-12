Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series live images spotted in certification listing

Samsung will launch a trio of flagship tablets as part of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup later this year. Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about Samsung’s upcoming tablet lineup that have given us a glimpse of their design and highlighted some hardware specifications. While Samsung hasn’t shared any official information about the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup so far, live images of all three tablets have now surfaced online.

The following images of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are from unspecified regulatory filings, according to Sammobile. The images don’t reveal anything new about the tablets, though, and they only give us a look at their displays.

As you can see, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 looks pretty much exactly like the last-gen Galaxy Tab S7 on the front, featuring a large display with minimal bezels and a top-mounted selfie camera. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus also looks identical. Sadly, the image showcasing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is too dark for us to make out the rumored notch.

While the regulatory filing doesn’t contain any other info about the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, previous leaks suggest that the vanilla model will feature an 11-inch display, the Plus variant will sport a 12-inch panel, and the Ultra model will come with a large 14.6-inch display. Samsung is reportedly also working on a fourth ‘Lite’ variant of the Galaxy Tab S8, but that might make its way to the market as a ‘Fan Edition’ device like last year.

Based on the information we’ve seen so far, we believe that the Galaxy Tab S8 will pack an 8,000mAh battery, while the Plus and Ultra variants will pack 10,090mAh and 11,500mAh batteries, respectively. Rumors also suggest that Samsung might offer the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the other two models will likely get the Snapdragon 888.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra via @evleaks