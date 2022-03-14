AT&T will start selling the 5G Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on March 15

Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S8 series last month, with three models to choose from: the smallest 11-inch Tab S8, the larger Tab S8 Plus with a 12.4-inch screen, and the Tab S8 Ultra with a massive 14.6-inch display. All three tablets are available in Wi-Fi-only models, and Verizon started selling a 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus around the time Samsung announced the tablet. Now AT&T is also joining the party.

AT&T said in a press release on Monday, “Beginning Mar. 15, AT&T customers can preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G, which includes the fastest S Pen yet, on nationwide AT&T 5G, reaching more than 18,000 cities and towns. This next-level tablet is available online and will cost $1099.99 or 30.56/mo. on an AT&T Unlimited plan.” The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is apparently the first tablet to support AT&T Personal Cloud, which is an “easily accessible storage for your photos, videos, and documents, and more in one safe secure place, ready to use” — essentially just another photo cloud backup service, but sold by AT&T.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

As usual with carriers, there are a few catches. AT&T doesn’t offer 5G connectivity on all its cellular plans — only the Unlimited Stater, Unlimited Extra, and Unlimited Elite plans. If you buy the Galaxy Tab S8+ with a cheaper plan, such as the company’s data-only subscriptions, you’ll be stuck with only LTE.

On the bright side, there are two discounts available for a limited time. If you pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, AT&T will throw in a free Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim, just like Samsung did during the pre-orders for the Wi-Fi models. AT&T also allows you to get 50% off “select Samsung accessories” when you buy any Samsung device right now, including the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. Both of those promotions end on March 31.

Source: AT&T