Galaxy Tab S8 series leaks with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 14.6-inch Ultra model

Samsung is one of a few manufacturers interested in selling high-end Android tablets, namely with its Galaxy Tab S series. The upcoming Tab S8 series has already leaked a few times over the past few months, between regulatory filings and various renders, but now we might just know everything about the tablets, thanks to a new report from WinFuture.

WinFuture has shared detailed specifications and a few press renders for the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Just as previous leaks indicated, Samsung appears to be going with three models this year: the Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra (there was no Ultra for the Tab S7). All three tablets will reportedly have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, dual rear cameras (12MP primary and 6MP ultra-wide), Wi-Fi 6, a microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.2, optional 5G, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, fingerprint readers, Android 12 with One UI 4.1, and an S Pen included in the box.

The key difference between each tablet is the screen size. The base Tab S8 will reportedly have an 11-inch 2800 x 1752 LCD screen, while the Tab S8 Plus bumps that up to a 12.7-inch 2800 x 1752 AMOLED screen. The Tab S8 Ultra will have a massive 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 AMOLED — in comparison, Apple’s iPad Pro lineup only goes up to 12.9 inches. However, the Tab S8 Ultra will have a notch at the top (in landscape orientation) that contains two 12MP sensors, which seems silly.

Pricing information is not yet known for any of the tablets, but the base Galaxy Tab S7 was $649.99 at release in the United States, and the Tab S7 Plus with a 12.4-inch screen was $849.99 at launch. If the prices are similar this year, it might be best to wait for a sale — even with Samsung’s custom DeX interface, there just aren’t as many tablet-optimized apps available on Android compared to. iPadOS.