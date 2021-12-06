Leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a notch

Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet lineup. The leaks have revealed that Samsung will likely launch three Galaxy Tab S8 models next year, including a new ‘Ultra’ variant with a massive battery and display. Rumors claim that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup alongside the Galaxy S22 series in February next year and leaked renders suggest that the tablets will sport a familiar back panel design. While Samsung hasn’t shared any official details so far, Evan Blass has now posted more renders that give us a closer look at their displays.

The new renders showcase the displays and surrounding bezels of all three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models. As you can see in the attached images, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra appears to have the slimmest bezels out of the lot and two front-facing cameras housed within a relatively small notch in the top bezel. The render also reveals that the tablet’s power button and volume rocker will reside on the top edge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1 — Ev (@evleaks) December 6, 2021

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus render suggests that it will also feature two front-facing cameras like the Ultra variant. However, one of its cameras will reside in the top bezel, while the other will be on the left bezel. In addition to the two front-facing cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus looks to have an additional sensor in the top edge, possibly for face unlock.

Lastly, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 will have thicker bezels like the Plus variant, but with only one front-facing camera on the top bezel. The power button and volume rocker on both models will be on the top edge. Although the renders don’t reveal much else about the tablets, previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will pack 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,500mAh batteries, respectively. The Ultra variant will likely feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the other two models will pack the Snapdragon 888.

For more information about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, check out our previous coverage by following the links above.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra via @evleaks