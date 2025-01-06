Your changes have been saved Reserve at Samsung We know big things are coming now, and Samsung has revealed its big day for its next Unpacked event. But before that, Samsung is giving those eager a chance to save $50 on its latest devices by reserving ahead of time. If you're even slightly interested, be sure to reserve today to save. Save $50 at Samsung

After months of rumors and leaks, we now know officially that big things are coming from Samsung on January 22. The brand has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place just a couple of weeks from now in San Jose, California. As you can imagine, the company is pretty tight-lipped about what we can expect, only sharing that there's more to come with its upcoming Galaxy S series devices and Galaxy AI.

The brand has done a pretty good job embracing AI over the past year, delivering new and useful experiences on its phones, tablets and laptops. Samsung even announced new Galaxy Book laptops at CES 2025 that utilize Galaxy AI. Of course, what's most important today is that you mark your calendars for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, and also reserve your new device in order to score a $50 credit that can be put towards the new devices once they are released.

Reserve now before it's gone

You'll want to get this done ASAP as the window to be eligible is pretty short. The most important thing here is that you aren't committing to purchase any new devices. Instead, you're simply showing your interest in something new, which will yield you a discount if you choose to buy a new Galaxy device when preorders are open.

In addition to the $50 credit, you're also going to get a chance to win a $5,000 gift card. If all of that wasn't enough, it looks like Samsung is going to offer some awesome trade-in benefits as well, with up to 1,250 in total savings towards a new Galaxy device as well. If you're someone that's kept up with Samsung in the past, you know all of this is nothing new.

But that doesn't mean that it's not worth spending some time in order to get special discounts that won't be available once the new devices are released. So be sure to register for this promotion before January 22 in order to save $50 on your upcoming purchase. All you need to do is enter your name and email address to be eligible.

And on the day of the announcement, you'll get an email from the company saying that preorders are open and how you can save that $50 on your purchase.