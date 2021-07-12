Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event gets detailed in this massive new leak

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked is shaping up to be quite exciting. We’re due for some new foldable hardware, new watches running a brand new OS, new earbuds, and an affordable flagship. Samsung has remained tight-lipped about exactly when the event will take place, only saying that it would happen later this summer. But the word is now out on practically all the details of Samsung’s next mega tech event.

According to the ever-reliable and accurate Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, Samsung will hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

#GalaxyUnpacked

11 August 2021 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

In a series of tweets, Evan also revealed which devices we can expect to see at the event. The list includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2. GIFs shared by the leaker show off all the upcoming devices in their full glory, including the many color variants.

Evan’s leak also seems to suggest that Samsung is planning to unveil the long-rumored Galaxy S21 FE at the event. This is a bit surprising, considering that the Galaxy S21 FE launch was pushed to the fourth quarter due to the ongoing global chip shortage, as per the latest reports. However, there were also reports that Samsung had decided to switch to using the Exynos chip due to Qualcomm unable to meet the demand and that the phone might only see a limited launch. So it looks like, despite all odds and production setbacks, Samsung should still be able to meet the original August timeframe for the next Fan Edition model.

Samsung has yet to confirm an official launch date for the event. However, considering Evan’s track record and Samsung’s hint at “later this summer,” we won’t be surprised if August 11 indeed turns out to be the Galaxy Unpacked day.