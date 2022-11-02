The China-exclusive Galaxy W23 and Galaxy W23 Flip come with a couple of new wallpapers that you don't get on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung ships a new collection of wallpapers with all of its flagship devices. Its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, came with a wide range of static and dynamic wallpapers, including dedicated wallpapers for DeX mode, the main and outer displays on the Galaxy Fold 4, and even the cover display on the Flip 4. The China-exclusive variants of these smartphones also come with the same selection of wallpapers, but the Galaxy W23 and the Galaxy W23 Flip include a couple of additional wallpapers you don't get on the global variants. We've managed to extract these wallpapers from the firmware, and you can now download them for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following the link below.

Samsung Galaxy W23 & Galaxy W23 Flip wallpapers

The latest models in Samsung's China-exclusive W series feature one device-specific wallpaper for each category. The Galaxy W23 includes one additional static wallpaper for the main screen, one new live wallpaper, a new dedicated DeX mode wallpaper, and a new wallpaper for the cover screen. All of these, except the live wallpaper, also get a dark theme alternative. The Galaxy W23 Flip also offers the same number of wallpapers, but it comes with an extra cover screen wallpaper and no DeX mode wallpaper. You can check out the static wallpapers in the galleries below.

If you like these wallpapers and want to get them for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can download the full-resolution files from the following links.

Samsung Galaxy W23 wallpapers || Samsung Galaxy W23 Flip wallpapers

The static wallpapers are in WEBP format with varying resolutions, depending on the intended use. On the other hand, the live wallpapers are available as MP4 videos and you can check them out in the YouTube video embedded below. If you're not sure how to use the live wallpapers, check out our guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.

What do you think of these Galaxy W23 and Galaxy W23 Flip wallpapers? Would you download them for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let us know in the comments section below.