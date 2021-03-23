Get the lovely Galaxy Watch 3 for 37% off, today only for Samsung’s Discover Week event!

Samsung’s Discover Week continues! Yesterday’s deal with on the Note 20 Ultra, but today, there’s a big sale on some of the retailer’s popular accessories instead. Today’s special deal for the Samsung Discover Week event is for the Galaxy Watch 3 LTE! You’ll be able to save 37% on the device today only.

37% seems strange, but this leads to some good (and somewhat even) discounts on the watch of your choice. For the standard 41mm watch, that’s around $129 off! That brings the $350 watch down to $221. For a high-end smartwatch, that’s a terrific deal.

And the Galaxy Watch 3 is a quality smartwatch, for sure. You can easily track your heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even run an EKG on yourself. Smartwatch technology is really going places! This watch also auto-tracks your workouts and gives advanced insights into your fitness goals.

Finally, you can track your stress and sleep with this Galaxy Watch. While I’m not sure how comfortable this would be to wear to bed, stress insights and an on-wrist breathing and meditation exercise are great in their own right. Maybe a good band will make it more comfortable during the night, too?

Today’s deal is for the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 3. The LTE smartwatch allows you to use mobile data to track everything and also get your notifications so that you can leave your smartphone behind. That’s perfect for those that may go outside hiking or exercising a lot, or if you’re at the gym and want to listen to music while your phone is in your locker, or even just not want to be tethered to your phone so much!

Just remember, you only have until the end of the day to take advantage of this deal.

