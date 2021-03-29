Galaxy Watch 3 update includes sleep score measurements and walking challenges

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 3 last year as the company’s first traditionally-designed watch since 2018 (when the first Galaxy Watch arrived). Samsung has been slow to update its software to take full advantage of all the watch’s hardware, but now another update is rolling out with new health features and a few smaller UI changes.

Verizon is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Watch 3, with a software build of R845/R855USQU1BUB2, that primarily focuses on new health features (via Droid-Life). First, you can now invite friends to customizable walking challenges, where Samsung Health will display who reached the goals in which order. New challenges still have to be created from within the Samsung Health app on your phone, but once you’re entered into one, you can check the status from the watch’s app (in the ‘Together’ section).

The Galaxy Watch 3 (and most of Samsung’s other wearables) can already track your sleep, but there’s now a ‘Sleep score’ that rates your sleep from 1 to 100. It’s not clear what metrics are used to create the score, but it should serve as a better comparison point than simply counting the number of hours you are asleep.

Other new health features include reduced auto workout recognition time (for running, rowing machine, and elliptical) and improved integration with Samsung’s fitness videos. Samsung is also removing the seconds display from its built-in watch faces when the Watch 3 is in ambient mode, though most faces already didn’t display seconds when the watch was off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Forums

Samsung has rolled out several other updates to the Galaxy Watch 3 recently. The watch received support for SmartThings Find in February, allowing it to be reported lost and located by any Samsung device with the Find service enabled. In January, Samsung enabled ECG and blood pressure monitoring support in 31 more countries, following approval by each countries’ medical organizations. The health features went live in the United States in September 2020.