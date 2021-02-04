Galaxy Watch 3 update adds support for SmartThings Find to track your lost device

Samsung has introduced an update to the Galaxy Watch 3 that brings support for SmartThings Find to the wearable. The feature arrives alongside several other changes, including reduced auto workout detection.

Introduced last year, SmartThings Find helps you locate your lost Samsung Galaxy devices. The feature makes use of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies. So, if you misplace your Galaxy Watch 3, you should be able to see its location, whether it’s in your home or at the coffee shop you just left. The feature works even if your missing device is offline.

Here’s the full changelog (via TizenHelp):

Improved Samsung Health Function You can now enjoy a group-walking challenge with your friends Reduced auto workout recognition time (running, rowing machines, elliptical) Enjoy home workout with a variety of fitness programs

SmartThings Find You can find the location of the watch on the map.

Hand Wash After downloading the Hand Wash app, your watch can automatically detect and time, when you start washing your hands.

Improved system stability and reliability

If you do lose your Galaxy Watch 3, SmartThings Find should be able display its location on a map. Once you’re nearby, the app will also give you the option to make the device ring. Additionally, the service supports a nifty AR-based Search Nearby function, which will display color graphics that will intensify as you get closer.

If the device you’re looking for has been offline for 30 minutes, it will produce a BLE signal that can be received by other nearby devices. That means if you report your device as lost in SmartThings Find, other Galaxy devices not owned by you can be used to uncover its location. It’s a nifty system that’s also used by other item tracking services, including Tile.

If you don’t see an update for your Galaxy Watch 3, you should see it soon in the U.S., India, and South Korea. The SmartThings Find feature is compatible with Galaxy smartphones running Android 8 or later, and Galaxy Watches running Tizen 5.5 or later.