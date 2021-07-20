Galaxy Watch 3 update adds voice guidance, improves SpO2 measurements

While the Wear OS-based Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will very soon be the star of Samsung’s wearable lineup, the Galaxy Watch 3 hasn’t been abandoned just yet. The latest firmware update for the Galaxy Watch 3 is now beginning to roll out, and with the update comes voice guidance, SpO2 measurement improvements, and general system stability improvements. It’s a fairly minor update and doesn’t introduce any new features or UI tweaks.

The update (via Tizen Help) is rolling out to device owners now and comes in at 77.65MB. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was the first Samsung smartwatch to feature SpO2 measuring, and at launch, there were several reviews that referred to it as inaccurate. It’s great to see more updates coming out to address this. Voice guidance seemingly gives you information out loud when you’re exercising, with audio coming through a headset connected to your smartphone. The feature previously rolled out to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 last year.

The Galaxy Watch 3 launched last year in August, and it’s still a highly competitive premium smartwatch. It features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a circular dial and a rotating bezel on the outside. It also offers 24/7 heart-rate tracking, an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, support for Samsung Pay, and 5ATM + IP68 water and dust protection.

Since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s launch, the company has steadily added to the feature set and capabilities of the Galaxy Watch 3. Earlier this year, Samsung finally enabled support for ECG and blood pressure monitoring on the smartwatch in 31 countries, allowing users to analyze their heart activity and keep tabs on their blood pressure levels on the go. A new update that arrived a month later added even more features and improvements, including new home workout fitness programs, SmartThings Find support to help you locate your lost Galaxy Watch 3, a Hand Wash app (to time how long you wash your hands for), and more.

We don’t know if today’s update to build version R845FXXU1DUE4 is rolling out outside of India or if it’s rolling out for the smaller 41mm variant yet. Keep an eye out for the update to reach your watch, and let us know when it does!