Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 now starts at just $199 ($51 off)

Samsung just released a new lineup of smartwatches in August, but we haven’t seen too many Galaxy Watch 4 deals appear so far. Thankfully, that’s finally starting to change, as Samsung begins its pre-Black Friday sales. While the premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic hasn’t dropped in price much, most variations of the regular Galaxy Watch 4 are now at their lowest prices yet, with the base 40mm Bluetooth model now on sale for just $199.

The regular Galaxy Watch 4 is available in either 40 or 40mm sizes, with a 1.19-inch round screen and 247mAh battery on the former, and a 1.36-inch circular display and 361mAh battery on the latter. No matter which one you get, the rest of the hardware is identical: an Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, built-in GPS, IP68 water/dust protection, and an array of health sensors.

The cheapest option is the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, which is now on sale for $200 at Best Buy and $199 at Amazon, a discount of $50-51 from the original price. There’s also the larger 44mm model for $230 at both stores, which is also $50 below the usual cost. The LTE versions of those models are also down $50 from their usual prices, at $250 for the LTE 40mm and $280 for the LTE 44mm.

If you’re on the fence, check out our Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review and our overview of the One UI Watch software. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get right now for Android phones, and at these new reduced prices, it’s more of a no-brainer than ever.