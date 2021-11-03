Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 now starts at just $199 ($51 off)
Samsung just released a new lineup of smartwatches in August, but we haven’t seen too many Galaxy Watch 4 deals appear so far. Thankfully, that’s finally starting to change, as Samsung begins its pre-Black Friday sales. While the premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic hasn’t dropped in price much, most variations of the regular Galaxy Watch 4 are now at their lowest prices yet, with the base 40mm Bluetooth model now on sale for just $199.
The regular Galaxy Watch 4 is available in either 40 or 40mm sizes, with a 1.19-inch round screen and 247mAh battery on the former, and a 1.36-inch circular display and 361mAh battery on the latter. No matter which one you get, the rest of the hardware is identical: an Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, built-in GPS, IP68 water/dust protection, and an array of health sensors.
- The 40 and 44mm models of the Galaxy Watch are now at their best prices yet.
The cheapest option is the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, which is now on sale for $200 at Best Buy and $199 at Amazon, a discount of $50-51 from the original price. There’s also the larger 44mm model for $230 at both stores, which is also $50 below the usual cost. The LTE versions of those models are also down $50 from their usual prices, at $250 for the LTE 40mm and $280 for the LTE 44mm.
If you’re on the fence, check out our Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review and our overview of the One UI Watch software. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get right now for Android phones, and at these new reduced prices, it’s more of a no-brainer than ever.