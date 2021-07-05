Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic stars in new 360-degree videos

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its new smartwatch lineup next month. Thanks to a steady stream of leaks and rumors over the past couple of months, we already know plenty about the new smartwatches. Until last week, it was believed the two smartwatches would be called the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active. However, it later turned out that the Active model was actually the regular model, while a listing on Thailand’s certification authority NBTC’s website unearthed the new “Classic” model. We also got our first look at the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the same day the listing was found. Now, the watch has leaked once again.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has released three GIFs of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which give us a 360-degree look at Samsung’s upcoming Wear OS-powered smartwatch. While these GIFs don’t reveal anything new per se, they do corroborate previous reports and leaks.

As per Evan’s leak, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will sport a circular display, two buttons on the side, a rotating bezel, silicone bands, and come in at least three colors: white, black, and gray. This matches the leak from AndroidHeadlines last week.

As per AndroidHeadlines, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. The watch is said to feature a case made of either stainless steel or aluminum and a layer of Gorilla Glass DX/DX+ protecting the display. It will reportedly carry an IP68 rating for dust and water protection along with MIL-STD-810G certification.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event “later this summer.” Both smartwatches will be the first to run One UI Watch, based on the new, unified Wear OS platform developed in close collaboration with Google.