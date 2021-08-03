Galaxy Watch 4 specs leak reveals it could have 1 week battery life

We’re just eight days away from Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean electronics giant will be taking the wraps off a bunch of new devices, including new foldables, new smartwatches, an affordable flagship, and more. All devices have leaked quite heavily over the past month, revealing everything from their design to specifications. But it seems there are still some leaks left in the tank.

The folks over at WinFuture have shared full specifications of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, confirming the previous leaks and revealing some new details about the upcoming watches. As we already know, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are pretty much identical in terms of hardware, differing only in terms of design, size, and material. As per the new leak, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, while the Classic model will be offered in 42mm and 46mm variants.

Both watches will feature an AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass DX protection and 450 x 450 resolution. Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos W920 chipset paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The leak further reveals that the Galaxy Watch 4 series will offer a wide selection of fitness tracking features, including heart rate tracking and electrocardiogram (EKG), blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout tracking, and more.

The larger models (42mm/46mm) will reportedly pack a 361mAh battery, while the smaller ones will settle for a 247mAh cell. The claimed battery life is up to 7 days as per WinFuture.

Elsewhere, the leak claims the Galaxy Watch 4 series will offer IP68 water and dust protection, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity, optional LTE support, built-in GPS, and NFC. Both watches will run the latest version of Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI Watch 3.5 skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series: Specifications