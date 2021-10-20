Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 are now available in special Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung today unveiled special editions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The new Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition are made in collaboration with Maison Kitsuné, a French-Japanese fashion label.

Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review: The best Wear OS watch yet

The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige and Stardust Gray straps. Moonrock Beige straps feature delicate engravings and a Fox-shaped hole. Meanwhile, Stardust Gray straps feature the stylized Maison Kitsuné lettering. The watch also comes pre-installed with a few custom-designed watch faces.

Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Similar to the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Buds Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in Moonrock Beige and Stardust Gray variants. The leather case has a Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo imprinted on the top. The right earbud features the Fox’s head while the left bud shows its tail. As part of the collaboration, a curated playlist was also created by the brand’s music label Kitsuné Musique.

Both products come in a special box featuring the iconic Maison Kitsuné Fox logo. Finally, users will be able to install the exclusive Maison Kitsuné phone theme by tagging an NFC card that comes inside the box of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung today also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. It allows customers to mix and match back panels and frames and choose from a palette of 49 possible color combinations to design their Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition comes in a single 40mm Bluetooth variant priced at $399. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition will be available for $249. Both products will go on sale starting today in limited quantities in “select markets.”