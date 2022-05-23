Bye bye Bixby! The Galaxy Watch 4 finally gets Google Assistant

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are two of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there. They also happen to be the only watches that run Wear OS 3 out of the box. However, despite running Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 series has missed out on one of the best Wear OS features: Google Assistant, with users stuck with Samsung’s Bixby assistant. But at long last, the Galaxy Watch 4 is finally getting Google Assistant support.

In an announcement today, Google and Samsung officially confirmed that Google Assistant support is rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 series in select markets starting today. Users will be able to download Google Assistant from the Google Play Store and use it to do all the standard Assistant stuff, such as asking queries, setting alarms & timers, checking the weather, controlling smart home devices, and more.

Google Assistant support will be available in the following ten markets:

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Japan

Taiwan

Korea

The UK

USA

“Starting today, Galaxy Watch4 users will also be able to download Google Assistant on their devices gaining access to fast, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions and on-the-go help. With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will have access to more advanced voice assistant functionality right from their wrists,” reads Samsung’s official announcement.

Once downloaded, users can summon Google Assistant by “Hey Google” hotword or long-pressing the home button. To remap the home button to launch Google Assistant, go to Settings > Advanced features > Customize keys > Press and hold. At launch, the Assistant will support 12 languages including Danish, English (American, Canadian, United Kingdom, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France), and Taiwanese.

Google Assistant support for the Galaxy Watch 4 has been a long time coming. We don’t know why it took Google and Samsung so long to add such an important feature, but as they say, better late than never.

This comes after the YouTube Music app for Wear OS finally gained streaming support and a new Tile.