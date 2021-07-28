Galaxy Watch 4 leak teases Samsung’s One UI Watch features

Samsung will host its next big Galaxy Unpacked event early next month. The company will unveil several new products during the event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. In the weeks leading up to the launch, we’ve seen a ton of leaks about the upcoming devices.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series has even made an appearance on Amazon, giving us a good look at its design and specifications. While Samsung has detailed some of the One UI Watch features in the past, the company has managed to keep quite a bit under folds. However, Sammobile has now gained access to a couple of marketing videos for the smartwatches that shed some more light on the software.

Here’s a little Galaxy Watch 4 tease, thanks to our tipster! pic.twitter.com/7sMP41WU7b — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) July 27, 2021

Firstly, the videos confirm the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic branding. The app launcher seen in the videos also confirms the presence of Google Maps and other Google services, confirming that the watches will run Wear OS 3 with One UI Watch on top. Additionally, the videos reveal that both watches will feature activity and workout tracking features, a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, body fat composition, a compass, and an altimeter. Blood pressure monitoring, ECG, SmartThings Find, and SpO2 monitoring are also part of the mix.

And the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic… pic.twitter.com/Hc4bC2Lhrj — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) July 27, 2021

The videos also suggest that the Galaxy Watch 4 series will launch with several new watch faces, with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic getting a host of mechanical watch faces to give it a more traditional appeal. Some of the watch faces shown in the video appear to be customizable, with options to change the background and add different widgets. The videos also reveal that the watches will feature Samsung Health, Bixby, and the Google Play Store.

Although the videos don’t reveal much about the hardware, previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy Watch 4 series will feature a circular AMOLED display, the Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage. They will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and Qi wireless charging support. Additionally, the watches will include a mic and speaker for calls, and the Watch 4 Classic will include a rotatable bezel.