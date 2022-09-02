Galaxy Watch 4 series finally receives stable One UI Watch 4.5

Samsung launched its latest Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5. Shortly after the launch, the company started testing the update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series, bringing several new features to the older smartwatches. After rolling out six One UI Watch 4.5 beta updates for the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup, Samsung is now finally rolling it out on the stable channel.

Samsung officially announced the end of the One UI Watch Beta program yesterday and confirmed that it wouldn’t release any further beta updates. Although the Samsung Community forum post highlighting this change did not mention a stable rollout, Galaxy Watch 4 users have already started receiving the stable update (firmware version GVH2).

Samsung will likely roll it out incrementally, so you should receive it on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in the next few days. In case you missed our previous One UI Watch 4.5 coverage, here’s a quick refresher of all the new features in the release.

New features in One UI Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series

One UI Watch 4.5 includes a new QWERTY keyboard with swipe input support, which is a major step up from the T-9 keyboard that Samsung originally shipped with the watches. This means you no longer have to install the Gboard app on your smartwatch for a better typing experience. The new QWERTY keyboard also offers dictation and handwriting input support, which should come in handy when you don’t feel like swiping on the watch’s screen to send a quick reply.

Along with the new QWERTY keyboard, One UI Watch 4.5 also brings dual-SIM support to the older Wear OS smartwatches. With dual-SIM support, you can set a preferred SIM on your Galaxy smartphone, and it will automatically sync with your Galaxy Watch 4. You will also have the option to view the current SIM on the watch itself and choose between the two while making phone calls from the watch.

Furthermore, One UI Watch 4.5 also brings better watch face customizability to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Thanks to this, you can add your favorite watch face in various color combinations with different complications to the favorites list for easier access.

Lastly, the update includes a few accessibility features that will let you adjust the hue and contrast, reduce transparency and blur effects, and switch off all animations. In addition, the new accessibility features will give you access to new sound balance settings and touch interaction settings.

Source: Samsung Community, Reddit