Samsung rolls out the second One UI Watch 4.5 beta to the Galaxy Watch 4 series

Samsung launched the One UI Beta program for Wear OS last month to give Galaxy Watch 4 users a chance to experience the next major software release on their devices before the stable rollout. The first One UI Watch 4.5 beta build for the Galaxy Watch 4 series included several new features, including a new unified composer, seamless keyboard/handwriting/voice input support, dual SIM functionality, a revamped alarm setting, and much more. The Korean OEM is now rolling out the second One UI 4.5 beta update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Classic variant, and it brings several bug fixes and a few additional changes.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

According to a recent post on Samsung Community forums, the second preview build of One UI Watch 4.5 has already started rolling out to beta participants. The update (software version R8**XXU1ZVF5) brings a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements. The complete changelog is as follows:

Improving app running performance

Enhancement of GPS stability

Stabilizing health functions, and improving running and swimming performance

Fixed issues that are slow or terminated in Health app

Stabilizing power consumption

Fixed that My Photo+, My Style background photo, and AR emoji character are not restored when the data is restored

Fixed that the call receiving screen is not displayed when Watch music is playing during Watch and Buzz connection

Fixed issue that the reminder alarm remains after snooze

Fixed issue that is cut off on the weather screen when the font size is enlarged

Other improvements are applied

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 XDA Forums

Samsung is seeding the second One UI Watch 4.5 beta update to Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic users in both South Korea and the USA. If you’re already enrolled in the beta program, you should receive the OTA notification on your device sometime soon. The company has also updated the accompanying Manager app (linked below), which makes it easier to install the new beta build on your watch from your phone.

Source: Samsung Community USA, Reddit