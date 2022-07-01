Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series gets third One UI Watch 4.5 beta with several bug fixes

Samsung is currently beta testing One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. At the beginning of June, the South Korean OEM kicked off the One UI Watch beta program, allowing enthusiastic users to try out the upcoming update before public release. The second beta followed nearly three weeks later, bringing tons of bug fixes. Now, Samsung has released the third beta for the smartwatches with further software refinements and improvements.

In a recent post over at Samsung Community forums, Samsung announced the rollout of the third One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4 family. The update (software version R8**XXU1ZVFA) includes the following bug fixes:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Improving Watchface GUI

Fixed restore problem after Tile backup

Fixed SysUI crash problem when pushing Home button during scrolling

Fixed Music Bixby malfunction problem

Improving wearing detection accuracy

Improving usability of Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and World Clock

Stabilizing touch performance

Improving power consumption caused by Buds auto switch communication

Improving performance of automatic exercise

Improving recognition rate of Wrist up when bicycle exercise

Fixed BT connection problem when running gallery app

Other improvements are applied

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 XDA Forums

Those running the second beta build should receive the new update via an incremental OTA soon. Alongside the new beta update, Samsung has also revised the Galaxy Watch 4 beta plugin (linked below) to version 2.2.11.22063011. Keep in mind that the beta app is only available for those who signed up for the beta program using the Samsung Members app.

We already have a pretty extensive look at various UI components corresponding to Samsung’s upcoming update for its watches, thanks to a recent leak by Evan Blass. It’s true that there’s no official word yet on the stable release timeline. But with the current beta program moving at a swift pace, it shouldn’t take long for Samsung to open up the latest software to more users via stable channel.

Source: Samsung Community USA, Reddit