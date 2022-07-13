Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s fourth One UI Watch 4.5 beta starts rolling out with plenty of bug fixes

While Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, the company is also reminding users that it hasn’t forgotten about the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup by releasing a fresh new update through its One UI Watch beta program. It may take a few more rounds of beta releases before we see the stable One UI Watch 4.5 lands on these devices, but the Korean OEM is making steady progress in that direction. Now, the fourth One UI Watch beta based on Wear OS 3.5 is available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

As expected, the fourth beta build (software version R8**XXU1ZVG3) is mostly a bug-fixing update, and we’re not seeing any major shuffle in terms of new features or UI changes. The update addresses the issue where the watch and the Galaxy Wearable app face Bluetooth connectivity issues, while the rest of the fixes revolves around improving the overall system stability.

The full update changelog for the One UI Watch beta 4 release for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic can be found below:

Fixed force closed issue of permission pop-up when the users add current location in Weather Tile

Fixed mismatch problem of connection status between Galaxy Wearable App and BT setting

Fixed ANR problem when checking Samsung Health screen during exercise

Fixed time-shaking problem of Stopwatch

Stabilized Watchface function

Stabilized sleeping mode function

Fixed the issue of Sysui crash

Improved the stabilization of Message App

Improved Watch Battery App

Other improvements are applied

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 XDA Forums

It’s virtually impossible for a vendor to account for every bug, and early access programs empower the community to seek them out and report them. This is the reason why Samsung has also updated Galaxy Watch 4 plugin (linked below) to version 2.2.11.22071211. However, the updated version of the app is only available for those who signed up for the beta program using the Samsung Members app.

Source: Samsung Community USA, Reddit